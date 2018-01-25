In the midst of a controversy over the release of the Hindi film ‘‘Padmavat’’ in the country, El Monte and NRB’s KSERA theatres in Vasco are screening the movie under police protection today. Carnival Cinemas at Ponda also managed to hold uneventful special screening of the movie on Wednesday before the film’s official all India release today. Incidentally, Inox in Panaji & Margao and all 17 screens of Z Square are not screening the movie.

The Goa Police has stepped up security around theatres in the state for the release of the film. Goa’s Director General of Police Muktesh Chandar has said that heavy security has been deployed outside theatres for the screening of the film.

The local police have approached the theatres for providing security cover if any. Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh has said there is no law and order problem anticipated in Goa. “However we have taken a cue from the situation prevailing in other states and have taken precautionary measure here. We have asked the theatres if they need police cover for screening he film,” he added.