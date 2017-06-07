The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa has appealed Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar to resolve ongoing crisis of taxi services, which was to a certain level impacting the tourists visiting the State. The delegation also sought for implementation of digital meters and introduction of a local App for the local tourist taxi operators to ensure tourists do not face the wrath of huge travel fares while playing from one place to another. Increasing the bus service from Dabolim airport to Calangute, urgent need for cleaning beaches and completion of the Master Plan and Tourism Policy were also discussed. The minister has assured to resolve the problems to boost tourism in Goa.