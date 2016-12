Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar today justified entry of Ex-Congress MLA Pandurang Madkaikar in BJP stating that some decisions need to take in the interest of party.

Workers should remain patient CM added.“I had once accepted Ramakant Khalap in the party even when I was the aspirant for ticket in Mandrem,” Parsekar said.

Every decision in the party is by consensus and workers need to accept the party decision he added.