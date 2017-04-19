The Goa Human Rights Commission (GHRC) comprising of A.D.Salkar and J.A Keny has today (19 April) issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Director of Mines and the Member Secretary Goa State Pollution Control Board seeking a detailed report within two weeks on the complaint filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues over the denial of fresh air and water to the residents of Sonshi in Satari.

In his complaint Adv. Rodrigues has pointed out that over 350 residents of Sonshi have been denied their fresh air and water for the last few months due to mining ore transportation.

Adv. Rodrigues in his complaint has drawn the attention of the GHRC that the Supreme Court has held that the right to access to drinking water is fundamental to life and that there is a duty on the State under Article 21 of the Constitution to provide clean drinking water to its citizens.

Further stating that that the Supreme Court has also held that the concept of a healthy environment is part of the fundamental right to life, Adv. Rodrigues has in his complaint also stated that no business activity can violate the rights of the residents and particularly the children to a clean environment.

Adv. Rodrigues has sought that the Chief Secretary, Director of Mines and the Member Secretary Goa State Pollution Control Board be directed to explain as how they are mute spectators to the plight and hardships being faced by the residents of Sonshi and the children in particular whose human rights are being blatantly violated.