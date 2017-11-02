Home News South Goa threaten to block ore transportation if rate not increased News South Goa threaten to block ore transportation if rate not increased By Digital Goa - November 2, 2017, 10 :10 pm South Goa truck owners once again rejected the ore transportation rate fixed by the government. The truck owners also threatened to block the transportation of ore if outside vehicles were employed by the companies for ore transportation. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS MGP demands separate PDAs for Ponda & Pernem Digital Goa - November 2, 2017, 10 :17 pm Sagar Kavach Exercise on November 8 & 9 Digital Goa - November 2, 2017, 10 :08 pm 5 cardiac ambulances to be deployed soon –Health Minister Digital Goa - November 1, 2017, 6 :00 pm Goa govt has not scrapped any posts: BJP Digital Goa - October 31, 2017, 8 :43 pm