South Goa Truck Owners have reiterated their demand for Rs 14 per tonne, per km rate for ore transportation. South Goa Truck Owners in a meeting held today decided not to ply truck until they are paid this rate by mining operators. Meanwhile, Sesa Goa mining company had requested the government for police protection to commence their ore transportation after the monsoon break. However, the authorities it is learnt have denied police protection in view of the U17 Football World Cup being played in Goa.