People in the South Goa district who are booked for traffic violations under the traffic sentinels scheme initiative can heave a sigh of relief now as they will not have to travel all the way to the Panaji to pay the fines. The traffic department has decided to set up an extension counter at the DYSP Traffic(South) office at Margao where the fines can be paid.

Earlier all those who were fined under the traffic sentinel scheme had to go to the dept office at Altinho Panajai to pay the fines.