Home Breaking News SP warns action against police personnel on field duty using mobile phone... SP warns action against police personnel on field duty using mobile phone for personal calls By Digital Goa - November 10, 2017, 11 :37 am SP warns action against police personnel on field duty using mobile phone for personal calls - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Students of Vasco ITI strike over transfer of 3 instructors Digital Goa - November 9, 2017, 10 :48 pm 32 JEs promoted, 50 more to be recruited soon in electricity department –... Digital Goa - November 9, 2017, 10 :29 pm Centre agrees to ban LED farming soon Digital Goa - November 9, 2017, 10 :17 pm Calangute police arrest mobile thief Digital Goa - November 9, 2017, 10 :01 pm