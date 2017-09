Newly appointed Minister for Museum Sudin Dhavlikar today said that the space at the old secretariat is completely inadequate to house the Goa state museum. The minister today visited the old secretariat where the museum is being set up after shifting it from Patto, Panaji. “ Present space for Museum is completely inadequate. Museum can’t function in such a short space. We will shift the museum from old secretariat wherever we find 10,000 sqmt space,” the minister added.