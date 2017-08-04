Home News Speaker conducts first hearing in Vishwajeet Rane disqualification case News Speaker conducts first hearing in Vishwajeet Rane disqualification case By Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 5 :55 pm Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant today conducted first hearing in the disqualification case against Viswajit Rane. His advocate appeared before the speaker and sought time to file his reply. Next hering in the case will be held on Sept 4. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa IT development bill 2017 introduced in assembly Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 10 :25 pm Bill introduced to save bars in city areas Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 10 :11 pm Congress & GSM candidates filed their nominations for bypoll Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 4 :46 pm Parrikar threatening bypoll seat aspirants – GPCC president Team Digital Goa - August 4, 2017, 4 :41 pm