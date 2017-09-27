A Special Gramsabha has been called on October 2, 2017 across Village Panchayats in Goa with one of the agenda’s being constitution of Biodiversity Mining Committee (BMC) of the Village Panchayat.

BMC is a statutory body, constituted /reconstituted at the Gram Sabha having a total of 07 members including the Panchayat Secretary as Secretary of BMC. The six other members should be compulsory residents of the Village Panchayat with voters IDs of the same Village Panchayat. Two women members are compulsory and one member should be either of Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST) or Other Backward Class (OBC) community. The Chairperson of the BMC should be elected from among these six members.

The functions of the Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) are Conservation of Biological Diversity, Sustainable use of its components and Fair and Equitable Sharing of the benefits arising out of the use of biological resources, and associated traditional knowledge.