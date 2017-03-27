The Special Olympics Bharat Contingent consists of a six Athletes along with Head of Delegation will arrive at Dabolim Airport on March 28, 2017 at 11.30 p.m.

The contingent has returned to India with 37 Gold, 10 Silver and 26 Bronze medals summing to 73 Medals following their participation at the Special Qlympics World Winter Games 2017 in Austria. India had sent 89 Athletes to compete at this mega event that witnessed participation of 2500 Athletes from 105 Nations.

The Final Medal Tally is one Silver and a Bronze medal in Snowshoeing – 100 mtrs, a Silver and two Bronze in Snowshoeing – 50 mtrs, two Gold, two Silver and two Bronze medals in Alpine skiing (novice Giant Slalom), a Gold, a Silver and two Bronze medals in Alpine skiing (Slalom), two Gold and two Bronze in Snow boarding (novice Giant Slalom), two Gold and two Silver in Snow boarding (Slalom), two Silver and one Bronze in Speed Skating (111 mtrs), one Silver in Figure Skating, 16 Bronze in Floor Hockey (Female), 16 Gold medals in Floor Hockey (Male), 6 Gold medals in Unified Floorball (Male) and 8 Gold medals in Floorball Traditional Male.

The Six Goan Athletes who bagged medals are Master ISSAC Bijapuri – Floor Hockey Male – Gold Medal, Master Hanumant Bandivadar – Floor Hockey Male – Gold Medal, Master Rutraj Goculdas – Floor Hockey Male – Gold Medal, Master Shanur Nasargi – Floor Hockey Male – Gold Medal, Ms. Bibi Aisha Bijapur – Floor Hockey Female – Bronze, Master Navdeep Pavane – Floorball Male – Gold, Shri. Victor R. Vaz (Head of Delegation).