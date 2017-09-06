The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited will run special train for special fares between Velankanni – Panvel to clear extra rush of pilgrims during feast of Our Lady of Good Health at Valankanni. Train No. 06099 Valankanni – Panvel is a special train for special fares. It will leave from Velankanni at 09:45 am on September 9 and reach Panvel at 7:55 pm on the next day.The train has a total 23 Coaches, of which, one coach is two tier AC, two coaches are three tier AC, sleeper – 10 coaches, general – eight coaches and SLR are two Coaches.