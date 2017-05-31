The Goa Badminton association(GBA) has written a dissent letter to the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for closing the stadiums in the state time and again for elections and other government related works. The Indoor stadium at Campal will be closed from June 1 to 15 and GBA’s state Level Badminton Tournament was scheduled from June 2-4. “It is highly disappointing to note that sports stadiums are kept closed time and again whenever elections are announced, to store EVMs or for conducting other election procedures. Last time, the Campal stadium was closed for nearly 2 months. In the Election Commission’s scheme of things, it appears that sports is not a priority and can be frequently side-lined and undermined,” lamented GBA. “CM has assured us that this shall be avoided henceforth,” added GBA Secretary Sandeep Heble.