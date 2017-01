Goa Police Cup at Mapusa: Dempo SC v. FC Bardez, at Duler stadium, at 4 p.m.; Goa Police Cup at Raia: Vasco SC v. Corps...

Margao Shuttlers Club’s All Goa Major Ranking Badminton Tournament organised in collaboration with Goa Badminton Association will begin on August 12 at Multipurpose Hall, Fatorda,...