GPA Second Division League [Mormugao Zone]: Mormugao United v. Parish Youth Assn., Consua, at Cansaulim ground;

[Ilhas Zone] Vaddy Sports Club v. Odxel Sports Club, at Goa Velha ground. Kick offat-1 p.m.

3rd Late Fr Edward Rego 3-a-side tie-breaker at St Ioseph School ground, Calangute, from 9.30 a.m

XI Reira Soccer Cup: Candolim SC v. Siolim Sodiem SC. at Saligao ground, at 4.30 p.m.

Cuncolim Union Cup [ﬁnal]: Chandor SC v. Sao lose do Areal, at Cuncolim ground, at 4.30 p.m.

Exhibition match: SCC Cavelossim v. Amhelim SC. at Ambolim ground, at 5 p.m.

All Goa Altars boys trophy, at St Alex Curtorim Church ground, from 10 a.m.

2nd All Goa 7-a-side football tournament, near Sarzora school ground, from 9 a.rn.

U-17 inter-ward football [ﬁnal]: St. Augustin SC v. 2nd Baixo SC, at St. Augustin ground, Santa Cruz, at 4:30 p.m.