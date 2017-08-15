Churchill Bros trials on August 16 and 17

Churchill Brothers FC will conduct selection trials for their Goa Professional League and I-League team ofAIFF for 2017-18 season. The trials will be held on August 16 and 17 at the Artiﬁcial turf ground, outside, PJN Stadium, Fatorda, at 7.30 a.m. Interested players should report to Alfred Fernandes at the venue.

Football tie-breaker at Calangute

Gauravaddo United, Calangute will organise their 7th All-Goa Ashley Louis and Suhas Parsekar memorial 3-a-side tie-breaker football tournament on August 15, from 10 a.m near Mark Memorial High School, Gaura Vaddo-Calangute. The winners will be richer by Rs 20,000 while runners-up will have to settle for Rs 12,000. Third and fourth place will get Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively, besides other individual prizes. For details, contact Vijay or Kumaro.

Mc Dowells’ No 1 Yaari Premiere Cup [North Goa]: St Savio Calangute v. United Club Nerul, at Anjuna Gymkhana ground, at 4.45 p.m.

20th Our Lady of Merces Football [Final]: SWC Zaino v. Chandor Sports Club, at Church ground, Chinchinim, at 4-.30 p.m.

41st Can:-1-Benaulim Football: Cana Benaulim Sports Association v. St Anthony Sports Club Marna-Siolim, at St ]ohn the Baptist ground, Dando-Benaulim, at 4.30 p.m

18th Swyal Cup [Final]: Born to Win Vanxem v. Devotte Sporting Club B, at Saviour of the World Church ground, Lotoulim at 4.30pm

19th Independence Cup: At Tembe ground. Carmel Chapel [Curtorim], at 10 a.m.

Our Lady ofﬁlssumption Soccer [Final]: Albert Devel- opers v. Bat 365, at Batim Panchayat ground, Batim, at 4.45 p.m. 2-A-Side Tie-breaker: At Velsao Church Complex, Vel- sao, from 12 noon.

St Simon & St lude Cup [Final]: Maina Boys v. Gaucar Wado Boys, at Maina ground, at 4.30 p.m.