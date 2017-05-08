Tourism Department has announced mobile number 9225580100 for people to report about garbage menace on beaches via Whatsapp. The number will be managed by Drishti Lifesaving Services Pvt Ltd that is currently handling the beach cleaning management on a temporary basis. Public can send a picture followed by a text stating the location, and additionally sending across the GPS location which is accurate up to a radius of 10 meters from where the garbage is spotted. . Action will be taken within 24 hours states a press release issued by Drishti.