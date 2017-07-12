Women’s Police Station in Panaji today registered FIR against Goa BJP Vice-President and Chairman of OBC Anil Hoble for allegedly harassing his daughter-in-law for dowry.

The women police have booked the BJP functionary, his wife Sandhya and son Milind for dowry harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint filed by Sweta’s mother Suchitra Shirodkar.

The FIR under sections 498-A, 323, 506 (ii) and 34 IPC was registered after a thorough questioning session of the trio this morning. Suchitra has accused the Hoble family of assaulting and harassing her daughter for dowry ever since she married Milind in 2009.

Their demand for dowry infact started before the marriage the complaint states. On Tuesday, the victim’s family was allegedly also threatened by the Hoble family when they came to meet their distressed daughter.

The complaint states Hoble’s threatened to shoot and attack the Shirodkars with a koita. Sweta and Milind Hoble have two children – son(6 yrs) and daughter(2 ½ years) .