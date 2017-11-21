Megastar Sridevi, who celebrates 50 years in the Indian film industry this year, inaugurated the Indian Panorama Section of the 48th International Film Festival of India.

The inaugural ceremony scheduled on 21st November, introduced audiences to IFFI’s official selection of 26 Feature & 16 Non-Feature films under the Indian Panorama 2017 category.

Sridevi, who made her presence felt at the opening ceremony of the festival, felicitated the renowned and upcoming filmmakers and presented to them certificates of participation at the Indian Panorama 2017.

Talking about the festival Sridevi said, “It is my honour to be with you all for the inaugural ceremony of the Indian Panorama. It’s one of the most exciting segments of the International Film Festival of India. Indian Panorama 2017 is a special selection of feature and non-feature multilingual films from various regions. The films of Indian Panorama have been chosen by the esteemed jury. Having worked in various industries over the last fifty years, this segment is something I am really excited about. It is my pleasure to declare the Indian Panorama 2017 officially opened.”

IFFI Festival Director Sunit Tandon adds, “It’s indeed a great pleasure to be with you all here at the Indian Panorama ceremony. It’s an integral part of IFFI and the aim of it is to select feature and non-feature films of cinematic and aesthetic excellence promoting films in India and abroad and the bilateral cultural exchange programmes and others. Over the years, Indian Panorama is proud to be associated with the best of cinema and we are proud to say that this year is going to be no exception.”

The 48th Edition of IFFI is scheduled from the 20th to 28th of November, 2017 in the beach state of Goa.