Government has affected the transfer of some Goa Civil Service officers with immediate effect. Srinet Kothwale has been appointed as MD , GSIDC. Sanjit Rodrigues has been relieved of the post. T. S. Sawant has been appointed as the Director of Information and Publicity, Government of Goa. Siddhivinayak Naik is the new Managing Director or Goa Housing Board. He will also hold additional charge of Addl Inspector General of Prisons, Inspector General of Prisons and OSD to Minister(Housing). Sudhir Kerkar SDM Pernem has been given additional charge as Dy commissioner of CCP.