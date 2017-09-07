Home News Srinet Kotwale given interim charge as Goa IPB CEO News Srinet Kotwale given interim charge as Goa IPB CEO By Digital Goa - September 7, 2017, 8 :53 pm Srinet Kothwale, Managing Director, Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited will hold the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board ( Goa-IPB) as interim arrangement. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS 15 ‘illegal’ shanties of migrants demolished by Sancoale Panchayat Digital Goa - September 7, 2017, 4 :57 pm Two Ahmedabad B-School students drown at Candolim Digital Goa - September 7, 2017, 4 :52 pm CM allocates Additional Portfolios to his council of ministers Team Digital Goa - September 7, 2017, 11 :47 am Garbage is the problem of all Goans – CM Digital Goa - September 6, 2017, 10 :02 pm