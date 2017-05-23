Results of S.S.C. March 2017 Examinations conducted by Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim will be declared on May 25, 2017 at 11.00 a.m The result will be made available on www.schools9.com, www.ExamResults.net, www.examResults.net/goa, www.results.amarujala.com, www.KnowYourResult.com, www.Goa12.KnowYourResult.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.jagranjosh.com and www.exametc.com.

The distribution of passing certificate cum statement of Grade/Marks of S.S.C Examination to the schools will be done on May 27, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. at Mormugao:St.Andrew’s Institute, Vasco; Canacona: Salcete Loyola High School, Margao ; Kepem, Sanguem : S.E.S. High School, Curchorem; Ponda, Dharbandora: A.J.De Almeida High School,Ponda; Tiswadi: Progress High School, Panaji, Bardez, Pernem: Dnyanprasarak Vidayalaya, Mapusa and Bicholim, Sattari: Progress High School, Sankhali