St Andre MLA Francis Silvera today demanded jobs for people from St.Andre constituency in the Goa Medical College (GMC) & Hopsital. “Majority of the jobs of GMC go to Valpoi people though the hospital is in St. Andre,” he alleged. The MLA was speaking during the launch of the Superspecialty block at GMC.

“That (giving of jobs to people from Valpoi) used to happen when he (Health minister Vishwajeet Rane) was with you’ll (Congress),” CM taunted.