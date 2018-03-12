People from St Cruz along with St Cruz MLA Tony Fernades, St Andre MLA Francis Silveira, Ex MLA Victoria Fernandes met TCP Minister Vijay Sardesai at the secretariat today over inclusion of villages from St Cruz and St Andre in the Greater Panaji PDA. People in the area are opposing the incorporation of the villages in the GPPDA.

Meanwhile MLA Francis Silvera today submitted his resignation as member of PDA to Vijay Sardesai.