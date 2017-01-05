10 Days Festival Expected To Pull Huge Crowds

Directorate of Art & Culture, Govt. of Goa in collaboration with West Zone Cultural Centre, Udaipur, Sports Authority of Goa, Kala Academy, Goa, Corporation of City of Panaji & other agencies is organising 18th National Level Folk Festival Lokotsav-2017 from 6 th to 15 th January 2017 at Darya Sangam, Kala Academy, Panaji Goa.

400 to 450 stalls selling an array of handicraft items prepared by craftspersons from across the country is expected to draw a huge crowd of Art and handicraft lovers to this annual festival. Music and Dance performances by renowned folk artists from different parts of India are another major attraction and a crowd puller for the event.

Another attraction for this years Lokotsava will be Performance by German Group in association with The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

“The main aim of organization of this folk festival is to give the platform to the budding and master craftpersons and performing folk artists from all over the country including Goa to exhibit their art and craft to the prospective buyers,” states the press communiqué from dept of Art & Culture.

Lokotsav 2017 will be formally inaugurated on 6 Jan 2017 at 6.30pm.

The much awaited annual Folk Festival also strives to create a national integration of arts and culture and amalgamation of mini India through music and dance. In this festival, the artists showcase the art and crafts of different states along with folk culture.

The Department of Art and Culture, Govt. of Goa, shall set up a special pavilion to organise this festival. Around 400 to 450 stalls with a huge stage shall be set up. Stalls are provided to the craftpersons for the display and sale of their craft products during the festival.

Accommodation and local transportation during the festival period is provided to the craftpersons and the performing artist by the organizers.

Last year there was a huge response for this festival and there was a record sale. Art and Culture department will be putting up the pavilion, stage and stalls for the festival and the stalls will be allotted to the vendors for exhibiting the craft items and also for food stalls.

Workshops at Lokotsav 2017

The Festival will also host a couple of workshops – 7th to 11th Jan 2017 from 2.30pm to 5.30pm Workshop on Molela (Clay Work) at Reherasal Hall, Workshop on Jute & Adek Work at Art Gallery , Chikankari (Embroidery) at Black Box

12 to 15th Jan from 2.30 to 5.30pm – Demonstration on Traditional Cooking by IFB Ltd at Rehearsal Hall.