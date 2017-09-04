Coastal taluka MLAs and Village Panchayat Sarpanchas today resolved to complete all tourism related infrastructure development projects under Swadesh Darshan within a period of one year. The decision was taken in a meeting of stakeholders and Goa tourism department along with tourism minister Babu Azgaonkar. Goa Forward MLA Vinod Palyekar skipped the meet. In phase I developmental works will be taken up in coastal areas of Morjim-Keri, Anjuna-Vagator, Sinquerim – Baga while phase II will include Miramar, Dona Paula, Baina, Colva, Agonda, Palolem,Benaulim, Cavelossim, Mobor and many others.

Facilities like parking facilities, CCTVs, tourist information centers, solar panels, solid waste management, signage, seating arrangement at beaches, mobile toilet models, GS mapping, cycle tracks, gazebos, drinking water facilities, Wi Fi, lighting, rescue boats and water scooters will be taken up as part of the development plans.