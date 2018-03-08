Home Breaking News StAndre MLA announces resignation from GreaterPanajiPDA in public meeting StAndre MLA announces resignation from GreaterPanajiPDA in public meeting By Digital Goa - March 8, 2018, 11 :45 am StAndre MLA announces resignation from GreaterPanajiPDA in public meeting - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS EDC announces 3 entrepreneurship development initiatives Digital Goa - March 8, 2018, 10 :56 pm Sanitary Napkin Vending Machine installed at Madgaon Railway Station Digital Goa - March 8, 2018, 10 :46 pm Applications to start 8 English medium schools rejected by govt Digital Goa - March 8, 2018, 9 :24 pm Goa state film awards to be presented on April 24 Digital Goa - March 8, 2018, 9 :12 pm