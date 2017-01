With BJP star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendar Modi descending in Goa the party has planned 36 public rallies in the state starting tomorrow.

Senior party leaders including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Venkaiah Naidu, Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani, besides Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa will address rallies in Goa.

BJP has claimed that 75% of their candidates will win the elections for sure.