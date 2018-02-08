Over 15500 children across Goa have been taking treatments for various forms of mental ailments at The Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour(IPHB) and District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) in the state revealed the data presented in the draft Mental health policy for Children & Adolescents prepared by the Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights(GSCPCR). The data presented in the draft policy is for the period from Jan 2016 to September 2017. The draft policy will be kept open for suggestion of stakeholders till Feb 19.

Stressing on the need for a comprehensive Mental health policy for Children & Adolescents Chairperson of the commission, Dr. Sushma Kirtani said, “The Policy is needed to structure a robust Mental Health Care Program to roll out general Mental Health care as well as specific targeted interventions for children and adolescents in Goa. Such a policy should essentially carve a wish list of needs, directions, roles, road maps and scientifically documented and tested interventions for the affected service user.”

Expressing concern over the neglecting attitude of people towards children mental health she added, “It is surprising that there is more attention given to physical health and mental health issues of children are neglected. People find it difficult to address this issue.”

IPHB which provides assessment, intervention and inpatient services to Children and Adolescents through its Child Guidance Clinic (CGC) saw a total of 6280 cases from Jan 2016 to September 2017. District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) in North and South Goa district hospitals have also been treating 9200 children and adolescents during the same period. If unreported cases as well as cases taking treatment with private practitioners and counseling centers were to be added to this the figure it would take an alarming proportion.

The commonly found mental ailments reported in children and adolescence in these centers include ADHD, Autism / behaviour issues, Learning difficulty/disorder, Cognitive/intellectual disability, Adolescent counselling, Motor delay etc.

“Parents are the first primary caregivers and are the first to see a change in behaviour of their children but often surprisingly, they either ignore or try to hide facts which sadly leads to a progression in the level of mental illness. It is the duty of parents, teachers, medical fraternity, social workers and counsellors to notice the early signs and to recommend appropriate referral,” Dr Kirtani added.

The Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights(GSCPCR) has prepared a draft of the ‘Mental health policy for Children & Adolescents’ for the state of Goa and asked suggestions from stakeholders in child rights, mental health professionals, counselors , psychologists , pediatricians and press on the draft policy. The draft is available on the GSCPCR site at http://www.gscpcr.goa.gov.in/initiatives-action-plan. Suggestions can be sent by Feb 19 on the commission email id sect-scpcr.goa@nic.in