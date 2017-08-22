Pandals are being set up outside polling booths in both the constituencies. Polling officers will also reach the polling stations today with the requisite polling machinery including VVPAT machines and EVMs. All the polling booths have been equipped with facilities such as drinking water for voters. Having ones name enlisted in the voters list and a valid identity proof are the 2 prerequisites for citizens to be eligible for voting in the bypolls. All polling booths are guarded by around 200 police personnel and a total of 800 government servants have been deployed in both the constituencies.