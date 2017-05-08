The Department of Town and Country Planning (TCP) is ready with the concept paper on ‘Transfer of Developmental Rights’, which offers incentive to those making efforts to retain their old houses and green patches.Chief Town Planner Dr ST Putturaju said the concept paper, as discussed by the Chief Minister and TCP Minister, is ready and would be submitted to the government before May 10.During the first meeting on the RP 2021 chaired by CM Manohar Parrikar and attended by TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai and others, the government mooted the concept of incentivising efforts to retain old houses or green patches in the State.