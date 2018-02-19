Home Breaking News StCruz MLA Tony announces resignation as member of GreaterPanaji PDA before agitating... StCruz MLA Tony announces resignation as member of GreaterPanaji PDA before agitating crowd By Digital Goa - February 19, 2018, 9 :53 am StCruz MLA Tony announces resignation as member of GreaterPanaji PDA before agitating crowd - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS 52,000 have benefitted from Ladli Laxmi Scheme – Goa Governor Digital Goa - February 19, 2018, 2 :11 pm Babush takes charge as GPPDA Chairman Digital Goa - February 19, 2018, 1 :09 pm Gujarat native nabbed with Rs 24,000 worth liquor by Railway Police Digital Goa - February 17, 2018, 9 :50 pm Major fire at multistoried building at Morod, Mapusa Digital Goa - February 17, 2018, 9 :23 pm