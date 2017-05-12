Steering committee of FIFA under 17 World Cup India, 2017 (Goa) has proposed to formulate a joint action plan by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) to engage more spectators at the Stadium for the tournament including intensive state-wide campaign from August 2017.The first meeting of Steering committee was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma today.The meeting deliberated on the role and responsibilities of the line Departments in holding the FIFA under 17 World Cup India, 2017 in Goa. The meeting took note of the AFC under 16 Championship held in Goa wherein it received poor crowd response in spite of the state having a lot of football lovers.