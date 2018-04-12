Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration in a press note issued has stated that, as per the notification issued by the Central Government steroidal drugs such as Alclometasone, Beclomethasone, Betamathasone, Desonide, Desoximetasone, Dexamethasone, Diflorasone diacetate, Fluocinonide, Fluocinolone acetonide, Halobetasol Propionate, Halometasone, Methylprednisone, Prednicarbate, Triamcinolone acetonide, under schedule H, as per Rule 97 of Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the formulation containing these drugs are to be sold only on the prescription of Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) and are to be supplied only under the personal supervision of a Registered Pharmacist.

FDA bans rapid diagnostic kit for malaria using antibody detecting technique

FDA has also banned test kits used in Antibody Detecting Rapid Diagnostic Test for routine diagnosis of Malaria with immediate effect.