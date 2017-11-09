Goa Congress party today demanded that all the coal-related infrastructure projects, sanctioned by the Central government, be stopped immediately.Addressing a press conference, Congress MLA Alexio Reginaldo Lourenco demanded that all coal-related infrastructure projects in Goa be stopped immediately and a high-level inquiry be conducted into the corruption and misuse of power by Nitin Gadkari and other BJP leaders.

He charged that the proposed projects are aimed towards benefiting the private corporations, which are funding agents for BJP for election.