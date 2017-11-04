The Story of Space 2017, a community-led programme, is all set to take place in the city at multiple venues for 10 days, from November 10-19.The city of Panaji will turn into a playground of learning with live experiences, 70 interactive installations, workshops, talks, films and panel discussions on questions around space from multiple perspectives. Researchers, artists, and educators from around the world, including NASA scientist Henry Throop, are creating works aimed at informal learning.Experts from the Netherlands, France, U.K., U.S., Poland, China, Japan and Brazil, will come together for the event.