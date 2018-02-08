Goa Government today notified street vendors protection of livelihood and Licensing scheme.Under the scheme street vendors across Goa will be given certificates. The Town Vending Committee shall do a survey of the street vendors in the state and within a period of sixty days from the date of completion of the survey issue a certificate of vending and an identity card to each street vendor identified in the survey. Only street vendors having the certificate and ID from the government will be considered as legal street vendors.

The survey of street vendors shall be done in-situ of all the existing street vendors only and no survey shall be carried out by calling for particulars from such vendors by announcements.