Strict action would be taken against those found involving in illegal massage activities in and around coastal areas warned Tourism Minister Babu Azgaonkar.

The Minister also cautioned tourists to refrain from getting involved in any illegal activities.

“Strict action will also be taken on tourists who indulge in illegal activities,” he added. The minister along with GTDC Chairman Nilesh Cabral and others inaugurated the Spirit of Goa festival at Campal, Panaji today.