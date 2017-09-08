“There has to be a balance between activism and development,” said Chief Minsiter Manohar Parrikar today.He also sarcastically chided protesters who were vehemently opposing import of coal in Goa, citing pollution, saying that it was essential for power generation.

“…there is pollution because of the coal. We should stop the pollution, but if you stop import, then every person decide that no coal will be used. Then how do you get electricity,” Parrikar said, in a reference to the anti-coal import agitation which has been making waves in South Goa’s port town of Vasco.