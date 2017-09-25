Another incident of student assault has been reported in the state today wherein a 12th standard student of Government Higher Secondary School, Vasco was assaulted by one of his classmates over some personal dispute. The victim was admitted in a private hospital at Baina as he had received injuries near the eye. He was later discharged after treatment.
Another incident of a higher secondary student assaulting another student was reported at Ponda last week.
