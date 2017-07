The 2.50 crore worth state of the art Government Primary School at Murmuse Tuem that was inaugurated in partly completed state last year is yet to be completed six months down the line. Classes are being conducted for the students in the partially completed school premises. Locals said that with the first shower of rain, the roof the building had started leaking in some places. Parents alleged that the work was being done very slowly and demanded that the work be completed at the earliest