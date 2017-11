The transfer of three teachers from vocational ITI at Sada, created tensions at the institute when 60 odd students refused to attend classes. The sudden transfer of three teachers Basilio Fernandes, G S Rao and Jennifer Vaz shocked the students and they demanded the order to be reverted. They even met the Mormugao MLA Milind Naik requesting the same. They attended classes only when they were assured that the transferred teachers shall be replaced by efficient ones soon.