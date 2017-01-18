Students from schools across Goa are getting a unique opportunity to experiencing the fascinating world of Science with a specially crafted four day event – Science Film Festival of India (SCI-FFI).

Conceptualized by Vidnyan Parishad the event is being held from January 17-20 at Inox, Panaji.

Although the festival is just in its second year of existence it has been able to enthuse and attract a large number of students and science enthusiasts from all corners of Goa. The four-day-long extravaganza has a range of blockbuster science-fiction films but more importantly students are also getting a rare opportunity to interact with national and international experts and scientists during the festival.

The primary objective of the event as per the organisiers is to popularize science among the student community and excite them to take up careers in science instead of just engineering and medicine.

This years edition of Sci-FFI festival is tailored to focus on four distinct themes: mathematics, genetics, futuristic and space.

The festival opened with the films on mathematical extraordinaire Srinivasa Ramanujan ‘The Genius of Srinivasa Ramanujan’ and ‘The Man Who Knew Infinity’. The films focus on the life and academic career of the pioneer Indian mathematician.

With genetics being the focus on day two, the expert interaction will be managed by director of national centre for cell science, Shekhar Mande. The third day is about all things futuristic and will have a talk on astronomy and space science communication by Vigyan Prasar scientist, Arvind Ranade. There will be an additional interactive session on ‘science can be fun’ by inventor and problem solver, Deepak Pathania.

The theme of the closing day will be space. Each film screening will be followed by an expert interaction by Mayank Vahia, professor at the department of astronomy and astrophysics at Tata institute of fundamental research.

Students can register with a fee of Rs 100 per day at Maquinez Palace, Old GMC complex, Panaji.