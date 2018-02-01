Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today launched the scheme of sale of coconuts at subsidized rates from the horticulture outlet at Altinho,Panaji.

“The scheme is for sale of coconuts for two months initially. Considering the price in the market we will decide on the continuation of the scheme,” said CM.

Chief Minister opined that the production of coconuts came down in Goa due to monkey menace.

Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai also launched the scheme in South Goa from a horticulture outlet at Fatorda, Margao.

15 coconuts will be sold per family once in 15 days at subsidised rates of Rs 15, Rs 18 and Rs 20 based on the size of the coconut. Gas consumer card will have to be produced by the consumer to avail the scheme. As of today the scheme is implemented in two horticulture outlets in Goa. Govt plans to cover all other outlets within a time span of 15 days.

Government has announced that it will sell 30 coconuts per family per month at a subsidised price.