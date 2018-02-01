Home Breaking News Subsidized coconuts will be sold at 2 horticulture outlets from tomorrow.Rest in... Subsidized coconuts will be sold at 2 horticulture outlets from tomorrow.Rest in 15 days By Digital Goa - February 1, 2018, 11 :36 am Subsidized coconuts will be sold at 2 horticulture outlets from tomorrow.Rest in 15 days - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Family of 4 from Solapur on holiday in Goa goes missing Digital Goa - January 31, 2018, 10 :10 pm Shigmo 2018 from March 3 to 17 Digital Goa - January 31, 2018, 9 :58 pm Gold worth Rs 19.92 lakh seized from AI flight at Dabolim Digital Goa - January 31, 2018, 5 :52 pm Govt Announcement about sale of coconut at cheaper price is a publicity stunt –... Digital Goa - January 31, 2018, 5 :11 pm