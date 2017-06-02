Home News Sudhir Mahajan appointed Regulatory Authority for RERA News Sudhir Mahajan appointed Regulatory Authority for RERA By Team Digital Goa - June 2, 2017, 12 :46 pm Goa Government has issued order designating Sudhir Mahajan, IAS secretary of Urban development department as the Regulatory Authority under Real Estate (Regulation and Development ) Act - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Parrikar could not solve basic problems of Panaji in 25 years –Girish Team Digital Goa - June 2, 2017, 12 :47 pm Sudhir Mahajan appointed Regulatory Authority for RERA Team Digital Goa - June 2, 2017, 12 :46 pm Rakhi naik is Shivsena Goa VicePresident Team Digital Goa - June 2, 2017, 12 :42 pm Road digging to be banned from June 1 to July 31 due to monsoon Team Digital Goa - June 2, 2017, 12 :41 pm