Directorate of Higher Education is in the process of preparing a comprehensive report on the status of higher education in the state through a statewide survey. Department envisages that this report will act as a base for policy formations in highr education. In this regards the directorate has invited suggestions/inputs from the general public regarding the broad spectrum and parameters that need to be captured by a survey in order to make the report an exhaustive one. Ideas and suggestions can sent to the Office address of the Directorate of Higher Education, Porvorim or can be e-mailed at dir-dhe.goa@nic.in with the caption titled as GHER