Positive living therapy center is organising a traning programme on 25th &26th of march💥Join us💥
☯Su jok Acupuncture and Acupressure therapy training
level- 1 ☯
👱🏻♀by Expert Dr. Reshma Suryavanshi from gujrat.
🗓Date :25 & 26 march.2017
⏰Time : 9:00am to 5:00 pm .
🏥Place: positive living clinic porvorim near post office.
📑Course content :
👉🏻 sujok therapy ✋🏻
👉🏻sujok correspondence system I, II, III
👉🏻Color therapy 🎨
👉🏻Seeds therapy 🌽🍎
👉🏻Magnets threapy
👉🏻Moxa 🔥
👉🏻Needles 💉
👉🏻Some important protocol🗒📝 practical application .
👉🏻Fee: Rs.7500/- only.
📜participant certificate will be provided.
👉🏻limited seat.👫👬
📝 Regt.
👉 Bring 2 passport size photo.
💥 spot registration allowed, with prior intimation.
For more information 📱contact : Dr Anita D’Souza 📞8552857678 📞9552024269