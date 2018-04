“ONE SOLUTION”

Organises

SUMMER FEST

10 DAYS

TO HELP THE POOR & NEEDY

OPEN FOR ALL

AGE

5-21 yrs + Special classes for play group children 2-4 yrs.

FEES:600/- per class & 2000/ all classes

Registration starts from 20th March 2018 onwards

Refreshment will be provided/Lunch should be carried by students

Lights-Camera-Action

Creativity-Dance-Painting

Flower Art -Quil Art

Personality Development

From 2 May to 11 May 2018

Time: 9.00 am to 4.00 pm

Venue: St. Anne’s Church Hall, Ponda

Contact: 7038522291 (Call/Whatsapp or St. Anne’s Church

Office)

Email: stefficardoz131094@gmail.com